NXP's NFC in Windows Phone 8 devices

Microsoft’s Windows Phone 8 operating system will integrate the software stack of NXP’s NFC controller, the PN544.

“Enabling scenarios between NFC devices is a key component of Microsoft’s shared Windows core. Thus, it was natural to work with NXP since they offer market leadership and a proven complete NFC portfolio that brings a great user experience to mobile devices,” said Michael Connolly, principal program manager, Windows Phone division, Microsoft.“NXP is pleased to work with Microsoft as a solution provider to integrate NFC into its operating system. OEMs can now easily integrate NFC into Windows Phone 8 handsets,” said Ruediger Stroh, executive vice president and general manager, Identification business, NXP Semiconductors.



NFC is a market-proven, standardized technology co-invented by NXP and Sony in 2002. NXP is at the center of this ecosystem, fuelling its development by partnering with almost all major handset manufacturers, mobile OS providers and applications developers.



Currently OEMs have selected NXP’s NFC technology for more than 200 mobile devices.