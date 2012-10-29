© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

Intel announces first 20-nanometer SSD

Intel Corporation announced today it is shipping its first solid-state drive (SSD) using industry leading 20-nanometer (nm) NAND flash memory process.

“The Intel SSD 335 uses Hi-K/metal gate planar cell technology, which overcomes NAND process scaling constraints to deliver the smallest-area NAND cell and die in the industry,” said Rob Crooke, Intel vice president and general manager for the Intel Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Solutions Group. “By pushing technology constraints and using process innovation, Intel can continue to progress SSD technology and pass along savings to our customers.”



The Intel SSD 335 Series is a 6 gigabit-per-second (Gb/s) SATA drive that can replace a traditional, slower operating hard disk drive (HDD) for faster access to files and programs. The Intel SSD 335 comes in a 240 gigabyte (GB) capacity that performs 500 megabytes-per-second (MB/s) sequential reads and 450 MB/s sequential writes.



The product is Intel’s first SSD to use the latest 20nm NAND flash memory jointly developed by IM Flash Technologies (IMFT).