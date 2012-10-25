© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

AMD powers Windows 8 in 125 PC designs

AMD collaborates with Microsoft for more than 125 Windows 8-based PC designs from OEMs including ASUS, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Sony, Toshiba and more.

"There is a lot of exciting innovation happening in the marketplace today -- from the new Windows 8 graphics-accelerated user interface and apps, to ultraportable and sleek hardware designs -- and AMD's CPU, GPU and APU technology designed for Windows 8 helps enable a no-compromise solution," said Stefan Kinnestrand, director of Product Management, Windows Division at Microsoft.



"Windows 8 marks a new era in the PC industry; an age of acceleration powered by AMD that will enable a visually superior experience whether on a tablet, notebook or all-in-one," said Dr. Lisa Su, senior vice president and general manager, Global Business Units, AMD. "We are excited to be working with Microsoft and our OEM partners to drive innovative user experiences across a variety of new form factors."