Marvell teams with Lenovo

Lenovo's new S-series of Smart TVs comes with Marvell's DTV ARMADA 1500 SoC Platform (88DE3100).

"I'm very proud that Marvell's world-class advanced and innovative technologies and close collaboration with Google have delivered and enabled a breakthrough in bringing interactive two-way experiences to the big smart screen in our living rooms. This is just the beginning of the revolution of the big screen in our homes becoming smarter, much like what we've experienced in the mobile industry the past few years with the transition from feature phones to smartphones," said Weili Dai, Co-Founder of Marvell.



"Lenovo is very pleased to see its vision for China realized via Marvell's outstanding ARMADA 1500 DTV platform," said Xiong Wen, Executive Director & GM Digital Home BU of Lenovo. "From the outset, we knew success in the region would require a next-generation platform coupled with palatable pricing. In addition, Marvell's holistic approach to the connected lifestyle gives Chinese consumers a completely immersive experience today - and a greater degree of seamlessness between their connected platforms and devices in the future."