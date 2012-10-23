© shawn hempel dreamstime.com

Tezzaron Semi with new Austin Fab

Tezzaron Semiconductor's acquisition of the former SVTC facility in Austin is complete. The fab now operates as a newly formed Texas corporation, 'Novati Technologies, Inc.,' with Tezzaron as the sole shareholder of the corporation. The deal closed on Monday, Oct. 15, 2012.

The acquisition preserved the facility's wafer production and analytical capabilities and its highly skilled workforce. Normal operations were maintained throughout the transition.



"We are open for business," said David Anderson, Novati CEO. "Our capabilities remain unchanged, and we will continue to support customers as before. We are engaged in full-shift 24/7 wafer processing and we are here to stay."



James T. Ayers Jr., Chairman and CEO of Tezzaron, said: "This transaction is consistent with our vision to be the world's leader in 3D-ICs and our long-term strategy of driving competitive advantages in advanced materials and novel technologies, which represent high-growth, high-margin opportunities. We look forward to working with management to fully realize Novati's great potential."



Novati Technologies has hired all of the former Austin-based SVTC employees and continues to provide its new and existing customers with the same services: contract research and development, silicon wafer fabrication, and commercialization services. Tezzaron is working with Novati to add new capabilities, including the manufacturing of Tezzaron's 3D-ICs.