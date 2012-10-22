© carabiner dreamstime.com

STMicro and Audi cooperate

Audi and STMicroelectronics entered a strategic relationship "to drive the pace of automotive innovation by creating advanced semiconductor solutions".

“We have chosen to work with ST as part of our Progressive Semiconductor Program (“PSCP”), to further proactively strengthen our involvement and demand on innovative “white-box” electronics,” said Ricky Hudi, Chief Executive Engineer Electrics/Electronics at Audi. “ST was a natural choice, as it has a broad technology portfolio, in-house manufacturing capabilities and a proven commitment to automotive.”



“We are delighted to be invited by a company such as Audi, a globally respected and innovative automotive brand, to join forces to deliver exciting new cars for their customers,” said Marco Monti, Executive Vice-President and General Manager, STMicroelectronics Automotive Product Group. “The Progressive Semiconductor Program is a clear demonstration of Audi’s commitment to innovation and recognition from the automotive world that only a true partnership attitude can lead to success. Partnering with customers is one of our key assets and has been for twenty-five years. We are now expanding into working more closely with car-makers, thanks to Audi’s innovative approach to what is the real enabler of innovation in the automotive industry: semiconductors.”