© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

GaN Systems expands to new US location

GaN Systems Inc has opened a new office located in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Julian Styles was appointed Director of Business Development and is to lead business development in the United States.

GaN Systems' head office is currently located in Ottawa, Canada.



"We're excited to better serve our clients in the U.S. with the addition of an experienced, well versed executive in the electronic and automotive sectors," said Girvan Patterson, chief executive officer of GaN Systems. "We have worked hard to develop viable, effective GaN applications, including making hybrid and all electric vehicles cost effective. Julian's broad experience and strong technical background including electric vehicle and grid systems, will complement the existing team to meet the needs of a growing company, like ours."



An experienced executive with over 20 years' track record of helping international companies bring new technologies to market, Julian most recently led US/Swedish company Movimento Group's successful entry into knowledge management for advanced automotive infotainment systems.