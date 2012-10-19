© baloncici dreamstime.com

Digi-Key signs Touchstone Semiconductor

Global electronic components distributor Digi-Key and Touchstone Semiconductor, a developer of high-performance, low power analog integrated circuit solutions, have signed a global distribution agreement.

"Analog components remain the bedrock of all electronics development,” said Mark Zack, Vice President, Global Semiconductor Products, Digi-Key Corporation. “Touchstone is delivering a steady stream of unique low-power, high-performance products that help engineers design products for battery-powered and portable applications. We are pleased to add their capabilities to our online portfolio of products.”



“This global partnership will help Touchstone reach design engineers throughout the world who want the ability to buy our products online from anywhere,” said John Emme, Vice President, Sales, Touchstone Semiconductor. “We can leverage Digi-Key’s superior customer service, global customer base, and online expertise to make our products available to a much broader audience. This is a major milestone in our evolution as a company.”