1bn Smartac RFID inlays and Prelam products delivered

Smartrac N.V. has produced and supplied more than one billion RFID inlays and Prelam products manufactured with its patented wire-embedding technology.

“Wire-embedding has been one of the drivers of success for RFID in several application fields. We are proud to have reached the production milestone of one billion products with wire-embedding and would like to sincerely thank our customers and business partners for their support and contribution to our success over the past years,” said Martin Kuschewski, Member of the Group Executive Team and Head of Business Unit eID.