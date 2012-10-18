© ermess dreamstime.com

ST-Ericsson powers GALAXY S III mini

The recent addition to the Samsung GALAXY smartphone line - the Samsung GALAXY S III mini - is powered by the ST-Ericsson NovaThor ModAp platform.

"Our NovaThor platforms continue to gain traction in the market and with the new GALAXY S III mini, we add another great Samsung smartphone to the list of devices powered by ST-Ericsson," said Marc Cetto, Senior Vice President and head of Smart Platform Solutions for ST-Ericsson. "Our highly integrated NovaThor ModAp platform, integrating a modem and application processor on a single die, enables compact and efficient devices and we are very pleased that Samsung has again chosen us for its GALAXY S III mini."