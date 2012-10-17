© rob hill dreamstime.com

ASML to acquire Cymer

ASML will acquire Cymer in a cash-and-stock transaction currently valued at EUR 1.95 billion.

ASML said the purpose of the acquisition of Cymer is to accelerate the development of Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) semiconductor lithography technology.



“ASML and Cymer have collaborated closely for over a year, and this merger is the natural evolution of their existing cooperation in developing EUV technology,” a release by the company said.



“We believe that this transaction will improve our capabilities to bring new technologies to our customers, and will deliver value to Cymer’s and ASML’s shareholders,” said Eric Meurice, President and Chief Executive Officer of ASML. “We expect the merger to make EUV technology development significantly more efficient and simplify the supply chain and integration flow of the EUV modules. We are also very much encouraged by the opportunities that we expect to create around Cymer’s growing advanced Immersion systems and dry Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Installed Base Products (IBP) business.”



ASML will also acquire Cymer’s DUV business and intends to manage Cymer’s commercial operations as an independent division based in the United States. ASML scanners will continue to interface with light sources from all manufacturers.



The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2013 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including review by U.S. and international regulators and approval by Cymer's shareholders.