Micron powers Skyera's 'Skyhawk'

Micron Technology ventured further into the storage industry—the integration of its 20nm NAND flash storage media into a high-endurance, high-capacity enterprise system.

San Jose-based Skyera is using Micron's 20nm, 128 gigabit (Gb) multilevel cell (MLC) NAND flash storage media to pack an astounding 44 terabytes (TB) into a single, compact enterprise storage system for big data, cloud computing, and virtualization applications.



Skyera's Skyhawk system uses more than 3'000 Micron flash storage components, creating a high-capacity, high-performance storage solution that fits into a 1U form factor—about the size of a pizza box.



"We're excited to be collaborating with Micron on this project. The capacity point achieved by our Skyhawk would not have been possible without Micron's 128Gb chip," said Radoslav Danilak, Skyera CEO. "Skyhawk will revolutionize the mainstream enterprise solid-state storage market by delivering next-generation performance and capacity at a price point equivalent to spinning disks. All that is possible because of our collaboration with Micron in bringing leading-edge NAND to the enterprise market."



"With cloud applications creating tremendous demand for fast, efficient data centers, customers like Skyera are looking to Micron for innovative flash storage solutions that can deliver both performance and capacity," said Glen Hawk, vice president of Micron's NAND Solutions Group. "Skyera's implementation of our leading-edge NAND flash storage media is a perfect example of the impact that high-performance, high-capacity flash storage can have on the enterprise market."