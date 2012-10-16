© corepics vof dreamstime.com

Broadcom collaborates with Hyundai Motor

Broadcom signed a joint development agreement with Hyundai Motor to power the next-generation connected car.

The collaboration will integrate infotainment, telematics and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features such as surround view parking and lane departure warning into Hyundai vehicles.



As members of the AVnu Alliance and OPEN Alliance (One-Pair Ether-Net) Special Interest Group (SIG), Broadcom and Hyundai Motor have partnered since 2011 to drive wide-scale adoption of Ethernet-based automotive connectivity. Ethernet enables an open, scalable network for powering in-vehicle infotainment and ADAS, while supporting faster implementation of next-generation technologies and multiple networks, improving the ability to share data from a common source to the entire network.



Dr. Ali Abaye, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Infrastructure and Networking Group: "Demand for advanced safety features, together with the need for higher bandwidth and faster connectivity within and between in-car networks, continues to grow at a rapid pace. Broadcom's Ethernet solutions, pervasive throughout cloud-scale data center, carrier and enterprise networks, are now making their way into the vehicle, enabling a more scalable and open architecture. Our collaboration with Hyundai Motor will make features previously only available in luxury models accessible to a broader number of drivers, ultimately improving automotive safety for the masses."