Genexis selects Mindspeed's Comcerto communications processor

Genexis has selected Mindspeed®'s Comcerto family of multi-core ARM® based communications processors to develop a line of broadband CPE products that support new protocols and higher speeds with lower power consumption.

"We are very excited to be working with Mindspeed's Comcerto processors on our new line of broadband gateways," said Tom Andersen, director of product line management with Genexis. "Mindspeed's new processors build on previous experience with Comcerto devices that have proven to work well in earlier Genexis products. The Comcerto devices are fast and well integrated and they enable us to offer industry-leading features and the next generation of software-defined networking solutions."



"Genexis has quickly become one of the leading suppliers of home gateways to the fiber-to-the-home market, worldwide, and we are committed to helping them broaden their success by providing the advanced processing foundation for one of their new product lines," said Marco E. Bello, executive director of marketing and product management for the communications convergence processing (CCP) business unit at Mindspeed. "Our Comcerto family gives Genexis and its customers the confidence of a carrier-hardened processing platform that delivers an unprecedented combination of feature integration, performance and power efficiency at the industry's lowest price level."