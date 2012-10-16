© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com Components | October 16, 2012
Infineon claims Flash first
Infineon's new Flash-based security controllers have been awarded with the highest security certificate (Common Criteria EAL 6+ (high)) by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI).
They are the world’s first Flash-based security controllers fulfilling these currently highest security standards. The new SOLID FLASH security chips with “Integrity Guard” are aimed at use in contactless and contact-based applications demanding highest security levels such as Government IDs, contactless payment transactions or embedded systems. They are the latest addition to the SLE 78 product family from Infineon with around 100 million units shipped worldwide.
“As a technology leader in the area of semiconductor-based security solutions, we have always set major trends in the industry,” says Dr. Stefan Hofschen, President of the Division Chip Card & Security at Infineon Technologies AG. “With our SOLID FLASH- based security controllers and the digital security technology ‘Integrity Guard’, we now offer the most modern contactless security controllers fulfilling the highest security standards.”
The new SOLID FLASH security ICs are based on Non Volatile Memory (Flash, EEPROM) technology and manufactured in 90nm process technology. In contrast to MASK ROM-based products, SOLID FLASH-based security controllers reduce time to market and can be flexibly programmed for various applications. Chip card manufacturers and system integrators can react faster to market changes, thanks to shorter delivery times and flexible product use.
The certified SOLID FLASH security controllers are based on the digital security technology “Integrity Guard” which has been developed for applications requiring highest security levels. It is based on mathematically describable security functions including complete encryption of the entire data path and a refined error-detection system with two central CPUs that continuously monitor each other.
Additionally, the new security controllers offer very high communication speed of up to 6.8 Mbit/s (VHBR / Very High Bit Rate) for contactless applications. This allows shorten transaction times for payment and identification processes and reduced personalization cost for manufacturing cards and passports. Infineon is the first manufacturer of security ICs fulfilling the forward-looking VHBR standard.
“As a technology leader in the area of semiconductor-based security solutions, we have always set major trends in the industry,” says Dr. Stefan Hofschen, President of the Division Chip Card & Security at Infineon Technologies AG. “With our SOLID FLASH- based security controllers and the digital security technology ‘Integrity Guard’, we now offer the most modern contactless security controllers fulfilling the highest security standards.”
The new SOLID FLASH security ICs are based on Non Volatile Memory (Flash, EEPROM) technology and manufactured in 90nm process technology. In contrast to MASK ROM-based products, SOLID FLASH-based security controllers reduce time to market and can be flexibly programmed for various applications. Chip card manufacturers and system integrators can react faster to market changes, thanks to shorter delivery times and flexible product use.
The certified SOLID FLASH security controllers are based on the digital security technology “Integrity Guard” which has been developed for applications requiring highest security levels. It is based on mathematically describable security functions including complete encryption of the entire data path and a refined error-detection system with two central CPUs that continuously monitor each other.
Additionally, the new security controllers offer very high communication speed of up to 6.8 Mbit/s (VHBR / Very High Bit Rate) for contactless applications. This allows shorten transaction times for payment and identification processes and reduced personalization cost for manufacturing cards and passports. Infineon is the first manufacturer of security ICs fulfilling the forward-looking VHBR standard.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments