© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Infineon claims Flash first

Infineon's new Flash-based security controllers have been awarded with the highest security certificate (Common Criteria EAL 6+ (high)) by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI).

They are the world’s first Flash-based security controllers fulfilling these currently highest security standards. The new SOLID FLASH security chips with “Integrity Guard” are aimed at use in contactless and contact-based applications demanding highest security levels such as Government IDs, contactless payment transactions or embedded systems. They are the latest addition to the SLE 78 product family from Infineon with around 100 million units shipped worldwide.



“As a technology leader in the area of semiconductor-based security solutions, we have always set major trends in the industry,” says Dr. Stefan Hofschen, President of the Division Chip Card & Security at Infineon Technologies AG. “With our SOLID FLASH- based security controllers and the digital security technology ‘Integrity Guard’, we now offer the most modern contactless security controllers fulfilling the highest security standards.”



The new SOLID FLASH security ICs are based on Non Volatile Memory (Flash, EEPROM) technology and manufactured in 90nm process technology. In contrast to MASK ROM-based products, SOLID FLASH-based security controllers reduce time to market and can be flexibly programmed for various applications. Chip card manufacturers and system integrators can react faster to market changes, thanks to shorter delivery times and flexible product use.



The certified SOLID FLASH security controllers are based on the digital security technology “Integrity Guard” which has been developed for applications requiring highest security levels. It is based on mathematically describable security functions including complete encryption of the entire data path and a refined error-detection system with two central CPUs that continuously monitor each other.



Additionally, the new security controllers offer very high communication speed of up to 6.8 Mbit/s (VHBR / Very High Bit Rate) for contactless applications. This allows shorten transaction times for payment and identification processes and reduced personalization cost for manufacturing cards and passports. Infineon is the first manufacturer of security ICs fulfilling the forward-looking VHBR standard.