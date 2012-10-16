© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com Components | October 16, 2012
September revenues fell to record Low
Taiwan’s PV sector has reported revenues for September 2012. According to EnergyTrend, the green energy research division of TrendForce, the last month saw the worst development of received orders in every aspect.
Even the battery plants first-tier cell vendors that tended to have steady shipments have failed to reach a production capacity utilization rate of more than 40 percent or 50 percent. Some vendors only maintain a low production of 30 percent while waiting expecting for a turning point.
Wafers’ and batteries’ average prices Wafers and cells ASPs in last month respectively declined by 5.2% and 7.8% respectively, having caused negative effect on the revenues of Taiwanese vendors. Rumor has it that the China’s primary vendors have has received an orders for 200MW, so it is likely for them to outsource orders to Taiwanese vendors.
However, the China’s vendors are sure to strive for a price lower than the average market price, which may cause a further blow to the Taiwanese vendors’ revenues if they accept bulk orders at a low price.
Meanwhile, on October 10th the United States Department of Commerce announced their decision to impose anti-dumping tariffs, which was pretty much expected in the first place.
With the exception that the anti-dumping duty for Trina Sola falls from 31.14% to 18.32%, the other companies were imposed anti-dumping duties ranging from 25.96% to 249.96% and anti-subsidies duty of 14.78 to 15.97%. If this is confirmed by the US International Trade Commission (ITC) on Nov. 23th, the US will officially impose anti-dumping duties and countervailing duties on cell slices imported from China’s vendors since Nov. 30th.
Such being the case, China’s primary vendors are likely to be imposed additional duties of 35% to 40%. An analysis based on the current prices reveals that China’s vendors will avoid the tax by choosing the battery products from a third place, and Taiwan is expected to benefit the most in the short term.
With the steady growth of the US’ assembly, China’s vendors won’t easily abandon the whole US market, making it possible for the battery prices to steadily rebound. However the price of the end market won’t easily go up, so a huge rise in price is not generally expected. A second thought on the decision reveals a more significant observation, which is whether or not it will affect the EU’s ruling on the antidumping case and its investigation into the China’s subsidies.
The prospect for October shows Taiwan’s utility is expected to increase, and the prices may return to be steady because of the double remedies. With the exception that the Sino-America Silicon’s revenues were growing, which occupied the major percentage of Taiwanese vendors’ revenues in September, the whole revenues decreased by 10% to 40%.
The green energy industry Green Energy Technology even hit record low in revenue in recent years. While the market hit a low point remains stagnant, the Taiwanese vendors hold onto the belief that opportunities will arise in a worst-case scenario are where risks are”, and try hoping to find another turning point in the market by adopting different management patterns that suit the general trends.
Wafers’ and batteries’ average prices Wafers and cells ASPs in last month respectively declined by 5.2% and 7.8% respectively, having caused negative effect on the revenues of Taiwanese vendors. Rumor has it that the China’s primary vendors have has received an orders for 200MW, so it is likely for them to outsource orders to Taiwanese vendors.
However, the China’s vendors are sure to strive for a price lower than the average market price, which may cause a further blow to the Taiwanese vendors’ revenues if they accept bulk orders at a low price.
Meanwhile, on October 10th the United States Department of Commerce announced their decision to impose anti-dumping tariffs, which was pretty much expected in the first place.
With the exception that the anti-dumping duty for Trina Sola falls from 31.14% to 18.32%, the other companies were imposed anti-dumping duties ranging from 25.96% to 249.96% and anti-subsidies duty of 14.78 to 15.97%. If this is confirmed by the US International Trade Commission (ITC) on Nov. 23th, the US will officially impose anti-dumping duties and countervailing duties on cell slices imported from China’s vendors since Nov. 30th.
Such being the case, China’s primary vendors are likely to be imposed additional duties of 35% to 40%. An analysis based on the current prices reveals that China’s vendors will avoid the tax by choosing the battery products from a third place, and Taiwan is expected to benefit the most in the short term.
With the steady growth of the US’ assembly, China’s vendors won’t easily abandon the whole US market, making it possible for the battery prices to steadily rebound. However the price of the end market won’t easily go up, so a huge rise in price is not generally expected. A second thought on the decision reveals a more significant observation, which is whether or not it will affect the EU’s ruling on the antidumping case and its investigation into the China’s subsidies.
The prospect for October shows Taiwan’s utility is expected to increase, and the prices may return to be steady because of the double remedies. With the exception that the Sino-America Silicon’s revenues were growing, which occupied the major percentage of Taiwanese vendors’ revenues in September, the whole revenues decreased by 10% to 40%.
The green energy industry Green Energy Technology even hit record low in revenue in recent years. While the market hit a low point remains stagnant, the Taiwanese vendors hold onto the belief that opportunities will arise in a worst-case scenario are where risks are”, and try hoping to find another turning point in the market by adopting different management patterns that suit the general trends.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments