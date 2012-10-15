© alexander fediachov dreamstime.com

Antix collaborates with MIPS Technologies

Labs is collaborating with MIPS Technologies to provide integrated game services that will work both in the home and on-the-move.

According to Gideon Intrater, Vice President of Marketing, MIPS Technologies, "In a fragmented universe, Antix is providing a unified, high-quality, end-to-end game service for a range of products and consumer use models. We are pleased to work with Antix to enable our licensees to leverage its innovative gaming solution across their devices and markets."



Francis Charig, Chief Executive of Antix Labs said, "MIPS has continued to retain a large share of the home entertainment processor market and is now making inroads in tablets and phones - its ubiquity is impressive and understandable given the cost, performance and power benefits of the architecture. Its a perfect platform to showcase the important consumer benefits of play and share that the Antix Game Service offers."