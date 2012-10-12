© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

Qualcomm and Semp Toshiba sign 3G/4G license agreement

Qualcomm Incorporated and Semp Toshiba, one of the largest electro electronics manufacturers in Brazil, have entered into a 3G and 4G license agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Qualcomm has granted Semp Toshiba a royalty-bearing patent license to develop, manufacture and sell 3G WCDMA and TD-SCDMA, and 4G OFDMA (e.g., LTE) subscriber units.



"Qualcomm is pleased to license Semp Toshiba to make and sell 3G and 4G subscriber units, which will help the wireless ecosystem in Brazil continue to grow," said Eric Reifschneider, senior vice president and general manager of Qualcomm Technology Licensing. "Expanding its line of offerings to 3G and 4G devices continues Semp Toshiba's history of innovation. The growing number of 3G and 4G devices in Brazil will strengthen Brazil's position in the global economy and transform the way people connect to the world and each other."



"Semp Toshiba brings technology and innovation to millions of consumers that interact on a daily basis with its extensive product line, including desktops, notebooks, mobile phones and tablets. The smartphones launched reinforce this broad product line to meet our clients' demands to stay connected," said Eduardo Toni, marketing director for Semp Toshiba.