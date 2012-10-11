© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com Components | October 11, 2012
SST invests in bonding system
Shenyang Silicon Technology Co. Ltd. (SST) has successfully installed an EVG850LT 300-mm, low-temperature automated production bonding system for silicon-on-insulator (SOI) materials.
The China-U.S. joint-venture SOI wafer provider selected the 300-mm bonder as a follow-on to its prior purchase of a 200-mm EVG850LT. The system has already shipped to SST's state-of-the-art facility, marking the first installation in China of a 300-mm SOI wafer production tool.
"Our 200-mm EVG850LT system has been instrumental in helping us fulfill customer requirements for high-performance SOI wafers," stated Prof. He ZhiQiang, CEO of SST. "As we look to advance our ability to produce 300-mm SOI wafers in high volumes, we need technology that offers the same degree of reliability, throughput and quality as we experienced with our prior EVG bonder, so adding a 300-mm version of the EVG850LT to our line was an easy decision to make."
Swen Zhu, director of sales for EV Group in China, noted, "The demand for SOI-based devices continues to grow at a rapid pace, particularly in emerging markets such as China, creating more opportunity for EVG to extend our relationships with our customers producing SOI wafers. This follow-on order from SST serves both to strengthen our alliance and to extend EVG's proven leadership in providing advanced process technology for SOI wafer development."
