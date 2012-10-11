© anatoly abyshev dreamstime.com

u-blox’ LISA 3G module passes NTT DOCOMO IOT test

Swiss-based u-blox has been successfully passed interoperability testing (IOT) for its LISA-U200 UMTS/HSPA module by NTT DOCOMO, inc., Japan’s largest mobile operator.

“We are proud that NTT DOCOMO has confirmed our LISA-U200 wireless module has passed their IOT test for use over their extensive 3G network. Our excellent product features, small size and high quality, together with our local technical support in Japan played a crucial role in achieving this milestone” said Tesshu Naka, u‑blox Country Manager, Japan.



The LISA-U200 is one of the smallest wireless UMTS/HSPA LCC module delivering high data-rates (5.76 Mb/s uplink and 7.2 Mb/s downlink) with voice and data capabilities. It is compatible with global 3G networks intended for consumer, automotive and industrial applications. For telematics applications such as fleet and asset management, the module provides easy integration with u-blox GPS, GLONASS and QZSS receivers.



LISA-U200 modules are manufactured in ISO/TS 16949 certified sites and are fully qualified according to ISO 16750 - Environmental conditions and electrical testing for electrical and electronic equipment for road vehicles to provide high durability and reliability.