Infineon is Top1 in Power Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies AG is global market leader in power semiconductors for the ninth consecutive year. According to the most recent report from IMS Research, Infineon held an 11.9 percent share of the total US Dollar 17.6 billion market for power semiconductors, in 2011.

With a growth rate of nearly 21 percent, Infineon revenue in the segment grew faster than the 8.3 percent growth of the power semiconductors market. Also among the top 3 suppliers in 2011 were Mitsubishi with a market share of 8.3 percent and Toshiba with 6.6 percent. In 2010, Infineon held 10.7 percent of the total market of US Dollar 16.2 billion.



”Already today about 30 percent of the electricity consumed worldwide could be saved through the consistent use of semiconductors. Innovation by Infineon is key to enabling this level in industrial, automotive and consumer applications,” says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG. ”We are continuously researching new materials for power semiconductors, such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride, and developing advanced processes such as 300-millimeter thin wafer technology for power semiconductors, to reinforce our leadership role in technology and manufacturing.”



One reason demand for Infineon power semiconductors could be in for more rapid growth lies in the essential role they have to play in the shift toward renewable energy sources. The value of the semiconductors installed per megawatt of capacity in renewable generation systems is an order of magnitude higher than the equivalent figure for conventional technologies. A conventional power station with 1,000 to 1,500 megawatts contains around Euro 250,000 worth of semiconductors, for example, whereas a wind farm of the same capacity contains semiconductors worth around Euro 7.5 million.