© alterfalter dreamstime.com

Hisense picks Tensilica codecs

Hisense Company Ltd., of Qingdao, China, is using the Tensilica HiFi Audio/Voice DSP (digital signal processor) to do all of the audio decoding and post processing in its new SOCs (system on chips) for DTV (digital televisions).

"For product differentiation, we decided to design our own DTV chips and we needed an audio DSP that was compatible with all of the possible worldwide audio standards, and would offer the highest level of sound fidelity with the most efficient power and area," stated Liu Weidong, general manager of HiView, Hisense's IC design subsidiary. "Tensilica's HiFi Audio is the leading IP core and has the largest library of audio codecs and audio/voice pre- and post-processing software ported and optimized for it. It is making our design efforts much easier."



"Hisense is gaining market share around the world with its cost-effective DTV designs," stated Larry Przywara, Tensilica's senior director of multimedia marketing. "Hisense has continuously enhanced both its audio and video quality and we are pleased they have selected Tensilica to achieve the highest level of sound fidelity. We look forward to their first TVs with our audio DSPs hitting the market next year."