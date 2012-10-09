© photong dreamstime.com

ST-Ericsson – future remains murky

ST-Ericsson has reportedly hired JP Morgan to 'explore strategic options for the future'. Speculations are now running haywire about the chip JV's.

Reuters reports - citing unnamed sources - that JP Morgan was hired in August to try and come up with a plan for the luster-lacking joint venture. Second quarter figures went up revenue-wise. However, a hefty loss of some EUR 235 million was also reported.



Different scenarios are now being speculated on. The company could be sold off in chunks. Parts of the JV could even be shifted back to its parent companies Ericsson and STMicroeletronics. Even a new partner to join the JV might be an option re-vitalise the company.



No official comments have been made by any of the companies involved. However, a decision will be taken before the end of 2012, Reuters writes.