IDT transmitter selected by Ipan Ipan

Integrated Device Technology's IDTP9030 single-chip wireless power transmitter was selected by Ipan Ipan for use in its next-generation Qi-compatible wireless charging solution.

“The IDTP9030 is the key component in our strategy to develop the sleekest Qi-compatible wireless charging pads,” said Franck Gaheneau, CEO of Ipan Ipan. “IDT offers the only single-chip solution on the market, allowing us to develop a Qi-compatible solution using the fewest number of components and resulting in the smallest charging base possible. An embedded microcontroller for multi-mode operation facilitates our development of new charging solutions delivering greater than 5 watts of power – a feature with strong customer demand that will improve charging times for the end-user.”



“We’re pleased that Ipan Ipan has selected our industry-leading wireless power transmitter for its solution,” said Arman Naghavi, vice president and general manager of the Analog and Power Division at IDT. “Our device simplifies the bill of materials (BOM) from nine ICs down to one, giving our customers the ability to streamline the physical design of their charging base. In addition to full Qi certification, the IDTP9030 offers proprietary communication modes for increased levels of power transfer when coupled with our IDTP9020 receiver, enabling users to charge their devices more quickly.”



The Ipan Ipan Qi-compatible wireless charging pad is available to industrial and consumer OEM partners worldwide. While consumer portable applications are quickly adopting this new technology, Ipan Ipan is also working with furniture manufacturers to embed this wireless power technology into tables for use in the home, office, and public areas.