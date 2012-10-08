© carabiner dreamstime.com

Maxim presents Complete Smart-Meter System-on-a-Chip

Maxim’s highly integrated smart-meter SoC secures the life cycle, the developer’s IP, and the grid itself with proven embedded security technology.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. introduces Zeus, an important advance in integration and security protection for the smart grid. Zeus is a complete smart-meter system-on-a-chip (SoC) that offers highly accurate metrology, multiple layers of security, and plenty of processing horsepower for today’s advanced communication protocols.



As smart meters become more connected, the need for security is paramount to protect against energy theft and cyber attacks on the grid. Zeus provides meter manufacturers with a platform for development in multiple end markets, supporting a wide range of security and communication requirements.



A built-in cryptographic module secures communication; a secure bootloader prevents unauthorized firmware modification; and tamper detection assures providers that any attempts to physically attack the meter will be detected, recorded, and reported.



“Zeus is finally the answer for a complete smart meter SoC,” said Kris Ardis, business director for smart grid products at Maxim Integrated. “By combining metrology, security and communication, we provide a platform for any embedded smart grid equipment that needs to measure, to communicate, and to do it securely. The capabilities in ZEUS will give utilities and meter manufacturers a flexible platform that can support tomorrow’s requirements today.”