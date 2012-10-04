© andrei katyshev dreamstime.com

ProMOS to lay off?

DRAM manufacturer ProMOS is rumoured to plan mass layoffs.

Taiwan-based DRAM chipmaker ProMOS Technologies is reportedly planning to let 1'000 workers go, writes DigiTimes. The plan could be implemented as early as mid-October. Rumours about a possible sale of a 12-inch wafer plant to Globalfoundries or TSMC have also flared up.