Agilent supplies EMPro to STMicro

STMicroelectronics has selected Agilent’s Electromagnetic Professional (EMPro) software for use in development of ESD structures based on advanced CMOS process technology.

As process geometries shrink to 40nm and beyond, energy dissipation capacity from ESD (electrostatic discharge) protection devices is becoming more of a design challenge. ESD designs are process-technology-dependent, and lengthy simulations are typically required to systematically assess key ESD issues.



Therefore, accelerating the design flow is becoming critical for IC development and availability.



“Because our customers require more speed and accuracy to tackle their coupled ESD and electromagnetic compatibility challenges, it is critical for us to elaborate and assess solutions that are optimized, reliable and developed in record time to enable their first-run silicon success,” said Philippe Galy, expert ESD/Latch-Up teams manager, STMicroelectronics. “Meeting these needs is a major initiative for ST, and our collaboration with Agilent has led to successful achievements with solutions and tools that satisfy these objectives.”



“We are delighted by STMicroelectronics’ decision to adopt the EMPro platform for electromagnetic modeling and simulation of its ESD structures,” said Todd Cutler, general manager of Agilent EEsof EDA. “We are continually working to advance the platform’s usability and speed through introduction of new capabilities and innovations like the recent GPU acceleration enhancement to the FDTD simulator. It is gratifying to see a company like ST benefiting from the improved speed of the EMPro platform.”