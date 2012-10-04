© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

MegaChips selects Tensilica

MegaChips Corporation has selected Tensilica's HiFi Audio/Voice DSP (digital signal processor) for use in several key SOC (system-on-chip) designs.

"We selected Tensilica's HiFi DSP for our customers because it was the best choice in the market," stated Gen Sasaki, director/officer, general manager Division No. 2, MegaChips. "HiFi has been designed into hundreds of products, already has over 100 software packages ported to it, and can be used for everything from power-sensitive portable devices to home entertainment."



"MegaChips specializes in very advanced custom chips for major consumer products systems OEMs," stated Larry Przywara, Tensilica's senior director of multimedia marketing. "They have considerable expertise in audio processing technology and we are pleased they chose our DSP."