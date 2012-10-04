© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com Components | October 04, 2012
Qualcomm joins HSA Foundation
Qualcomm Incorporated has joined The Heterogeneous System Architecture (HSA) Foundation as a Founder Member.
Since its formation in June, the HSA Foundation has more than doubled its membership with new Founder, Supporter, Contributor and Associate members that have joined the consortium.
Qualcomm joins AMD, ARM, Imagination Technologies, MediaTek Inc., Samsung Electronics Ltd. and Texas Instruments (TI) as founder members of the HSA Foundation. The companies are working together to drive a single architecture specification, which simplifies the programming model for software developers on modern platforms and devices.
"It's great to see an innovative company like Qualcomm, which has revolutionized the wireless communications market, placing their support behind HSA," said Phil Rogers, HSA Foundation President and AMD Corporate Fellow. "With HSA, computing becomes much more power efficient, enabling member companies like Qualcomm, to create unique and compelling experiences for the consumer."
"Future Snapdragon processors from Qualcomm will contain substantially more computing performance and integrated parallel processing technology in order to meet the high performance, low power needs of our mobile customers," said Jim Thompson, senior vice president of engineering at Qualcomm. "We believe that developers will be able to deliver faster and more innovative applications on future Snapdragon processors if certain aspects of heterogeneous computing are standardized, so we are pleased to join the HSA Foundation to help define open standards."
