Intel Capital to invest USD 40 million

© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

At the Intel Capital Global Summit, Intel Capital announced approximately $40 million of investments in 10 innovative technology companies.

New investments:

Box (Los Altos, Calif.)

Hungama.com (India)

Jelli (San Mateo, Calif.)

LIFO Interactive (Korea)

NewAer (Los Angeles)

PagPop (Brazil)

Tier 3 (Bellevue, Wash.)

Transmension (China)

UUCun (China)

FocalTech (Taiwan) / subject to satisfaction of closing conditions

Intel Capital, Intel Corporation’s global investment and M&A organization, kicked off its annual Intel Capital Global Summit by announcing investments in 10 innovative technology companies. Intended to help these companies grow to the next level, the investments reinforce the Global Summit’s 2-day agenda focused on company building. Totaling approximately $40 million, they cover a range of technologies from collaborating in the cloud and delivering enhanced digital entertainment to simplifying mobile payments and enabling new forms of device interaction.“Business deals happen when Intel Capital brings together our vast global network with our portfolio company innovators,” said Arvind Sodhani, president of Intel Capital and Intel executive vice president. “Our annual Global Summit and the ongoing Intel Capital Technology Days provide our portfolio companies with unmatched access to the decision-making executives critical to revenue-generating sales or partnerships. The 10 new investments in innovative companies announced today stand to benefit greatly from these longstanding company-building resources.”Financial details of each investment were not disclosed.