Advanced process technology for sensor electronics

STMicroelectronics is marketing a new generation of ICs using an advanced manufacturing process.

Major features of TSX56 series:

Input-offset voltage (max): 600 µV

Input bias current: 1 pA

Quiescent current (typical): 240 µA (at 5V)

Gain-Bandwidth Product (typical): 900 kHz

Package options:

SOT23-5 (TSX561 single)

DFN8 2 x 2mm, MiniSO-8 (TSX562 dual)

QFN16 3 x 3mm, TSSOP14 (TSX564 quad)

The new ICs are miniature amplifiers (op-amps) used to condition very small sensor signals. Benefiting from the advanced 16V CMOS manufacturing process, developed in-house, ST's new op-amps deliver better accuracy than existing devices, with greater long-term stability. Moreover, the process enables tiny die sizes permitting ultra-small surface-mount packages.The new op-amps also have enhanced electro-static discharge protection, up to 4 kV, and can operate from -40°C to 125°C allowing use in harsh industrial or automotive environments. ST will release automotive-qualified versions of these devices in 2013.The TSX561, TSX562 and TSX564, containing one (single), two (dual) and four (quad) op-amps respectively, operate over a wide supply-voltage range from 3V to 16V, allowing use with a variety of industry-standard supply voltages such as 3V, 5V, 12V or ±5V.The TSX56 series are in mass production now, priced from $0.50 depending on the configuration/package, in quantities of 1,000 units.