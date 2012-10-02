© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com

Collaboration between Sensirion and TrigasFI

Swiss sensor manufacturer Sensirion and German firm TrigasFI have announced a collaborative partnership for the distribution and service of mass flow controllers.

As a DAkkS accredited calibration laboratory for liquids and gases, TrigasFI provides recalibration and individual calibration of mass flow controllers for a wide variety of gases, in addition to distribution services.



The first major product of the collaboration is Sensirion's SCF4100 mass flow controller. This controller is based on CMOSens technology, which allows the fully calibrated and temperature-compensated sensor signal to be used directly on the chip for closed-loop analog control of the valve. Signal processing directly on the chip makes the mass flow controller insensitive to electromagnetic interference. The SCF4000 has an analog interface (0–5 V) and enables extremely stable and precise control of gas flows. The controller operates over a supply voltage range of 11–14 Vdc.



The joint product range will be enlarged with additional products no later than early 2013.