WiLAN acquires patent portfolio from Alvarion

Wi-LAN Inc. has acquired a global portfolio of more than 150 patents and patent applications from Alvarion Ltd. for $19 million.

WiLAN believes the portfolio has broad applicability to 4G infrastructure and handsets.



"This is an important acquisition that we expect to significantly strengthen our 4G patent portfolio," said Jim Skippen, President & CEO. "Alvarion is one of the world's top suppliers of WiMAX, 4G and LTE systems. It has patented a number of key inventions we believe have relevance to both WiMAX and LTE."