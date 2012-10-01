© franz pfluegl dreamstime.com Components | October 01, 2012
Profits at stake in IC foundries’ push for leading-edge technology
Before GlobalFoundries entered the IC foundry market, TSMC was by far the technology leader among the major pure-play IC foundries.
In 2012, about 37% of TSMC’s revenue is expected to come from ≤45nm processing. As expected, with GlobalFoundries’ fabs producing AMD’s MPUs over the past few years, its processing technology is skewed toward leading-edge feature sizes.
Although GlobalFoundries is expected to have a greater percentage of its sales dedicated to ≤45nm technology than TSMC this year, TSMC is forecast to have more than twice the sales volume at ≤45nm as compared to GlobalFoundries in 2012 ($6.23 billion for TSMC and $2.79 billion for GlobalFoundries).
In contrast, China-based SMIC only entered initial production of 45nm technology in early 2012, more than three years after TSMC first put its 45nm process into production. In fact, less than 1% of SMIC’s 2012 sales are expected to come from devices having ≤45nm feature sizes, which is why its revenue per wafer ($759) is expected to be so low this year as compared to TSMC ($1,190) and GlobalFoundries ($1,157).
In 2012, the ≤45nm foundry segment is expected to represent 30% of the total pure-play IC foundry revenue, up from 22% in 2011. Older technologies (i.e., >0.18µ segments) are forecast to account for only 13% of the pure-play foundry market in 2012, down one point from 2011 and two points from 2010.
Only 11% of UMC’s sales are forecast to be dedicated to ≤45nm technology this year (UMC is offering a 40nm process after bypassing 45nm technology). In contrast, GlobalFoundries is expected to have almost two-thirds of its sales in 2012 come from ≤45nm technology. Moreover, TSMC is forecast to have about $1.8 billion in sales of 28nm devices alone this year, up almost 10x from the $185 million worth of 28nm product the company sold in 2011.
IC Insights continues to believe that the more profitable (i.e., successful) foundries will be those that keep at the leading edge of the process technology roadmap (e.g., GlobalFoundries’ recent announcement that it plans to begin foundry production using 14nm FinFET IC technology in 2014). This can be accomplished through joint ventures and licensing agreements such as the partnership between IBM and GlobalFoundries and/or through significantly increasing R&D spending to develop advanced technology, as TSMC has done.
In 2012, TSMC and GlobalFoundries were in high-volume production of devices using 28nm feature sizes. Although many of the pure-play foundries other than the Big 4 focus on specialized processes and technology, the process technology gap between the other significant pure-play IC foundries and the leading-edge producers is enormous.
Of the 14 pure-play foundries ranked 5th-18th, only four (TowerJazz, Grace/HHNEC, Dongbu, and Xinxin) are expected to be able to produce ICs using ≤90nm feature sizes in 2012, and this production is likely to be relatively limited. Collectively, these 14 “non-major” IC foundries are forecast to account for $4.6 billion in sales, or about 15% of the total pure-play IC foundry market in 2012.
Although GlobalFoundries is expected to have a greater percentage of its sales dedicated to ≤45nm technology than TSMC this year, TSMC is forecast to have more than twice the sales volume at ≤45nm as compared to GlobalFoundries in 2012 ($6.23 billion for TSMC and $2.79 billion for GlobalFoundries).
In contrast, China-based SMIC only entered initial production of 45nm technology in early 2012, more than three years after TSMC first put its 45nm process into production. In fact, less than 1% of SMIC’s 2012 sales are expected to come from devices having ≤45nm feature sizes, which is why its revenue per wafer ($759) is expected to be so low this year as compared to TSMC ($1,190) and GlobalFoundries ($1,157).
In 2012, the ≤45nm foundry segment is expected to represent 30% of the total pure-play IC foundry revenue, up from 22% in 2011. Older technologies (i.e., >0.18µ segments) are forecast to account for only 13% of the pure-play foundry market in 2012, down one point from 2011 and two points from 2010.
Only 11% of UMC’s sales are forecast to be dedicated to ≤45nm technology this year (UMC is offering a 40nm process after bypassing 45nm technology). In contrast, GlobalFoundries is expected to have almost two-thirds of its sales in 2012 come from ≤45nm technology. Moreover, TSMC is forecast to have about $1.8 billion in sales of 28nm devices alone this year, up almost 10x from the $185 million worth of 28nm product the company sold in 2011.
IC Insights continues to believe that the more profitable (i.e., successful) foundries will be those that keep at the leading edge of the process technology roadmap (e.g., GlobalFoundries’ recent announcement that it plans to begin foundry production using 14nm FinFET IC technology in 2014). This can be accomplished through joint ventures and licensing agreements such as the partnership between IBM and GlobalFoundries and/or through significantly increasing R&D spending to develop advanced technology, as TSMC has done.
In 2012, TSMC and GlobalFoundries were in high-volume production of devices using 28nm feature sizes. Although many of the pure-play foundries other than the Big 4 focus on specialized processes and technology, the process technology gap between the other significant pure-play IC foundries and the leading-edge producers is enormous.
Of the 14 pure-play foundries ranked 5th-18th, only four (TowerJazz, Grace/HHNEC, Dongbu, and Xinxin) are expected to be able to produce ICs using ≤90nm feature sizes in 2012, and this production is likely to be relatively limited. Collectively, these 14 “non-major” IC foundries are forecast to account for $4.6 billion in sales, or about 15% of the total pure-play IC foundry market in 2012.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments