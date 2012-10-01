© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

NOK 37 million contract for Data Respons

Data Respons has extended a contract with an existing customer in the oil services industry. The new contract is valued at NOK 37 million and the order volume will be delivered over the next two years.

"Our customer wants a strategic partner throughout the product life cycle, from early development stages to recurring deliveries", says CEO of Data Respons ASA Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.



"Data Respons has broad customer portfolio within the growing international oil and gas sector and has more than 25 years of experience within this field. Together with our customers, we are involved in a large number of exciting technology projects and deliveries. There is no doubt that there is considerable potential for Data Respons in this sector going forward", concludes Ragnvaldsen.