Infineon expects weak start into fiscal 2013

German chip manufacturer Infineon sees a weak start into its fiscal 2013 and plans to "define measures to improve profitability".

Infineon expects the revenue of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2012 to be slightly down compared to the third quarter with a Segment Result Margin close to 12 percent of revenue. These results lead to the low end of the outlook provided on July 31, 2012.



For the first quarter of fiscal year 2013 Infineon expects a revenue decline of up to ten percent relative to the fourth quarter of the 2012 fiscal year and a Segment Result Margin between five and seven percent of sales.



In light of current margin levels, the management board will define and implement measures to improve profitability beyond the first quarter of the 2013 fiscal year.