September 26, 2012
EC clears Magirus / Avnet deal
The European Commission has cleared under the EU Merger Regulation the proposed acquisition of the German Magirus by Avnet of the US, both distributors of information technology (IT) products.
Given the competitive constraint exerted by alternative distributors and IT manufacturers, the Commission found that the proposed acquisition would not give rise to competition concerns.
The Commission examined the effects of the proposed acquisition on the market for the wholesale distribution of IT products in the European Economic Area (EEA), and in particular for the wholesale distribution of data storage products in Austria, the Netherlands, Slovakia and the UK, and of servers in Austria, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovakia, and the UK, where the combined entity's position would be strong.
The Commission's investigation showed that the merged entity would continue to face competitive constraint from numerous competitors, including internationally active distributors such as Arrow, Ingram Micro and Tech Data, as well as smaller distributors. In addition, IT manufacturers also supply directly resellers and retailers, thereby bypassing wholesalers.
The Commission therefore concluded that the concentration would not raise competition concerns, including in narrow market segments.
The transaction was notified to the Commission on 17 August.2012.
