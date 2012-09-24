© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Toyota to the rescue?

Toyota and a Japanese government fund are reportedly considering the bailout of chip maker Renesas as part of a consortium.

The consortium is reportedly considering to bid 150 billion JYN (EUR 1.5 billion) for a controlling interest in chip maker., reports Reuters in an article that cites 2 unnamed sources.



Joining Toyota and the government fund will be Panasonic, Nissan Motor, Honda Motor, Canon, Fanuc, Denso and Keihin.



Japanese newspaper Nikkei even suggests German industrial group Bosch GmbH and other foreign firms might be invited to join.



American investment fund KKR is also in talks to buy control of Renesas.