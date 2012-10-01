© eskymaks dreamstime.com

Intel awarded NIH grant

Intel awarded NIH grant to develop electronic DNA sequencing technology.

The National Institutes of Health - short NIH - has awarded Intel a research grant of USD 5 million together with 3 other pioneer institutions (University of Twente, Columbia University and Pacific Biosciences) to develop new DNA sequencing technology.



DNA sequencing is a process of decoding the order and identity of every base.



Genomic sequencing information is becoming more and more important in targeted medicine including disease prevention and treatment.



The newly awarded 4 year research grant is focused on single molecule, real-time electronic DNA sequencing technology development that should help reduce cost, increase speed and accuracy associated with current platforms, the chip company states.