Allegro and UMC establish foundry partnership

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. and United Microelectronics Corporation signed a strategic agreement.

Allegro will utilize UMC for foundry technology and manufacturing. The companies will start production with Allegro's 4th generation 0.6um BCD (ABCD4) commercial product line later this year.



"The agreement between Allegro and UMC is a significant corporate initiative and one that has a direct impact on the strategic growth of our company. Allegro, as well as our customer base, will realize many benefits as a result of this alignment," said Ravi Vig, VP Business Development at Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.



W.Y. Chen, Chief Operating Officer at UMC, said, "We are pleased to extend UMC's world-leading foundry services to help Allegro strengthen their production base. Our manufacturing leadership and ability to tailor our capacity to meet customer requirements will enhance the competitiveness of leading IC providers such as Allegro. We look forward to serving Allegro's foundry needs and growing this partnership for years to come."



Allegro has finished porting its ABCD4 process to UMC and has entered pilot production. Full production is expected to begin at UMC within the coming months. This wafer process will support its commercial power IC customers. In addition, Allegro is also porting its 6th generation ABCD6 process, with pilot production expected to start in 2013. This process will support both sensor and power IC customers.