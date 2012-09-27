© gingergirl dreamstime.com Components | September 27, 2012
Top10 forecast to represent 77% of semi capex this year
Despite reducing its 2012 planned capital spending by $1.0 billion on September 7, 2012, Intel and four other large semiconductor suppliers are still expected to account for almost two-thirds of industry-wide capital expenditures in 2012, according to new data released by IC Insights.
The top 5 capex spenders for 2012—Samsung, $13.1 billion; Intel, $11.2 billion; TSMC, $8.3 billion, SK Hynix, $3.7 billion; and GlobalFoundries, $3.1 billion—are forecast to account for 64% of the $61.4 billion in semiconductor capital expenditures forecast for 2012.
The expected 64% marketshare held by the top 5 spending leaders is significantly greater than seven years ago (2005), when the top 5 companies represented just 40% of total semiconductor industry spending. Similarly, the top 10 capital spending leaders are now forecast to account for 77% of total industry spending in 2012, a jump of 22 percentage points from 2005 when the top 10 companies represented 55% of spending.
The figures reveal there are fewer suppliers that, on their own, can afford to spend the enormous dollars necessary to build and equip a new fab. As a result, more companies are pursuing the fab-lite or fabless business model and relying on foundries to manufacture their devices.
The $61.4 billion capital expenditure forecast for 2012 represents a 6% decline from the $65.6 billion spent for semiconductor capex in 2011. Only 6 of 35 leading semiconductor suppliers are forecast to increase their capital expenditure budgets in 2012 compared to 2011, led by Rohm with a 78% increase.
Other major suppliers that are forecast to increase their semiconductor capex budgets for 2012 include UMC, 26%; SK Hynix, 16%; TSMC, 13%; Samsung, 11%; and Intel, 4%. More details of semiconductor capital expenditure trends and spending plans for individual companies can be found in the 2012 edition of IC Insights’ The McClean Report or by attending IC Insights’ upcoming Fall Forecast Seminar.
The expected 64% marketshare held by the top 5 spending leaders is significantly greater than seven years ago (2005), when the top 5 companies represented just 40% of total semiconductor industry spending. Similarly, the top 10 capital spending leaders are now forecast to account for 77% of total industry spending in 2012, a jump of 22 percentage points from 2005 when the top 10 companies represented 55% of spending.
The figures reveal there are fewer suppliers that, on their own, can afford to spend the enormous dollars necessary to build and equip a new fab. As a result, more companies are pursuing the fab-lite or fabless business model and relying on foundries to manufacture their devices.
The $61.4 billion capital expenditure forecast for 2012 represents a 6% decline from the $65.6 billion spent for semiconductor capex in 2011. Only 6 of 35 leading semiconductor suppliers are forecast to increase their capital expenditure budgets in 2012 compared to 2011, led by Rohm with a 78% increase.
Other major suppliers that are forecast to increase their semiconductor capex budgets for 2012 include UMC, 26%; SK Hynix, 16%; TSMC, 13%; Samsung, 11%; and Intel, 4%. More details of semiconductor capital expenditure trends and spending plans for individual companies can be found in the 2012 edition of IC Insights’ The McClean Report or by attending IC Insights’ upcoming Fall Forecast Seminar.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments