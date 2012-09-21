© morgenstjerne dreamstime.com

Samsung to mass produce 128GB embedded memory

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has begun volume production of 128-gigabyte (GB) embedded memory for next-generation smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices.

Samsung started producing the new 128GB eMMC (embedded multimedia card) Pro Class 1500 in late August, which is only one month after it started delivering eMMC Pro products in 16-, 32- and 64-GB densities.



“By doubling the highest density of its previous eMMC products, Samsung expects to contribute significantly to a timely release of leading-edge mobile devices,” said Wanhoon Hong, executive vice president, Memory Sales & Marketing, Samsung Electronics. “The higher data storage and faster data transmission will bring a range of benefits to users that compare to those of ultra-slim notebook PCs.”



Samsung’s eMMC Pro cards read data sequentially at up to 140 megabytes per second (MB/s) and write it at up to 50MB/s, which is five times faster than Class-10 rated external memory cards. For random reading and writing, it can process up to 3500/1500 IOPS (inputs and outputs per second, respectively).



The ultra high-speed storage device uses Samsung’s 64-gigabit (Gb) NAND memory with a toggle DDR 2.0 interface based on the company’s latest 20 nanometer class process technology. The new eMMC’s fully managed NAND comes with its own high performance controller and intelligent flash-management firmware.



The Samsung eMMC Pro Class 1500 supports the JEDEC eMMC v4.5 specification that standardizes the most advanced features to improve performance, efficiency, security and reliability. In being quick to mass produce the industry’s most extensive eMMC v4.5 product line-up, Samsung anticipates that the proportion of premium NAND flash in the mobile market will grow even faster.