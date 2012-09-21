Spansion expands Serial Flash Memory portfolio

Spansion Inc. is now producing a new low-density serial Flash memory family to expand its product portfolio and address additional applications in the consumer segment and in Greater China.

The new 4 Mb, 8 Mb and 16 Mb Spansion FL-2K family is targeted for code storage applications in consumer electronics such as optical disk drives, cable and DSL modems, printers and routers as well as industrial applications such as smart meters. The family features read performance of up to 85 MHz for fast application boot, industrial temperature range, high quality and reliability.



"Spansion has innovated in high performance, high density Serial Flash memory solutions to provide our customers with differentiated products for their designs," noted Jackson Huang, vice president of segment marketing. "The Spansion FL-2K family rounds out our portfolio of Serial Flash memory solutions with options for low-density applications and provides our customers a full range of Serial Flash memory backed by Spansion's exceptional customer service and support."



128 Mb and 256 Mb Spansion FL-S 80 MHz DDR devices are sampling now with production in Q4. 512 Mb and 1 Gb versions are available based on customer demand.