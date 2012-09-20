JDSU sells product line to OpSec Security

JDSU agreed to sell its holographic security business to OpSec Security, Inc. The transaction is expected to close early in JDSU's second quarter ending December 31, 2012.

"The transaction advances JDSU's strategy for driving profitable growth across our core business segments," said Tom Waechter, JDSU's president and CEO. "It allows JDSU to focus investment on innovation in our core anti-counterfeiting markets and places this product line and the employees who support it with a company committed to hologram-based security for credit cards and other applications."



OpSec is headquartered in the United Kingdom and operates product development, manufacturing and sales offices in the U.S. and around the world. OpSec is strategically committed to the transaction card market segment and plans to offer employment to the approximately 75 JDSU employees associated with the business in Robbinsville, New Jersey.