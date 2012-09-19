Arco to distribute GigaDevice Memory Devices

Arco, INC., the specialized semiconductor memory distributor has signed a global distribution agreement with GigaDevice Semiconductor, Inc.

Under the terms of this agreement, Arco, INC. will distribute GigaDevice’s complete range of Flash Memory devices.



“We are pleased to expand our memory product offering to include GigaDevice Semiconductor. The GigaDevice product portfolio of SPI Flash devices supports a strategic growth segment in the Embedded, Consumer Electronics and Mobile Communication market place. GigaDevice’s product portfolio enhances Arco’s comprehensive portfolio of Volatile and Non-Volatile Memory Solutions emphasizing our commitment to provide a complete range of state of the art and legacy memory product solutions to our worldwide customer base” said Rick Kapoor, Arco president and co-founder.