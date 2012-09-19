Microsemi teams with Emcraft on SOM

Microsemi has teamed with Emcraft Systems, a provider of microcontroller-based hardware and software solutions, to deliver a miniaturized system-on-module (SOM) for embedded applications.

The new SOM features Microsemi's SmartFusion customizable system-on-chip (cSoC) solution, as well as pre-loaded, royalty-free uClinux in a small 30 millimeter by 57 millimeter package. The jointly developed SOM allows product developers to reduce engineering and manufacturing complexities. Both the SOM and a starter kit are available now.



"Emcraft's system-on-module with SmartFusion will accelerate our customers' product development cycles," said Paul Ekas, vice president of Marketing at Microsemi. "It will also allow our customers to differentiate their equipment with the lowest power solutions and very small form factor."



"Our co-developed SOM allows us to address growing customer demand for a highly integrated system solution that combines feature-rich uClinux with the design flexibility and low-power consumption that Microsemi's SmartFusion cSoC provides," said Kent Meyer, managing director of Emcraft Systems. "Customer interest in the miniaturized SmartFusion SOM is high and we have already begun shipping this new solution and our baseboard design files to customers for next-generation embedded products."