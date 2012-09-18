Thomas Seifert leaves AMD

Thomas Seifert has resigned as senior vice president and chief financial officer to pursue other opportunities.

Devinder Kumar, senior vice president and corporate controller, will serve as interim chief financial officer while a search commences for Mr. Seifert’s replacement. Kumar has served as the Company’s corporate controller since 2001. Seifert’s departure is not based on any disagreement over the company’s accounting principles or practices, or financial statement disclosures, a press release reads.



“We thank Thomas for his many contributions to AMD and for serving as interim CEO in 2011,” said Rory Read, AMD president and CEO. “Thomas’ personal commitment to the highest standards of accountability and financial integrity has helped define how AMD does business today. Devinder is an experienced financial executive whose financial expertise and semiconductor experience developed during his 28 year tenure at AMD is an asset to the company.”



Mr. Seifert will remain with the company until September 28, 2012 to assist with the transition to the interim CFO.