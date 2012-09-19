© cumypah dreamstime.com

LFoundry to invest EUR 25 million in R&D

Thanks to the materialization of several large-scale projects, LFoundry plans to invest a total EUR 25 million in R&D and innovation projects over the next three years.

The availability of LF110 PDK (Process Design Kit), a key milestone for the production of semiconductors in its 110nm Aluminum process with an optional 90nm Flash and image sensor technology is one of the latest results. The PDK was released in May 2012 and early stage MPW (multi project wafer) are running in the line. The development for a further module release with RF options is running well.



LFoundry has been participating in the IMPROVE project (Implementing Manufacturing science solutions to increase equiPment pROductiVity and fab performance), which was amongst the “Best Project Award” finalists, under the European Framework Programmes for Research and Technological Development, FP5, FP6 and FP7.The implementation of applicable findings have been started.



“These achievements demonstrate the efficiency of LFoundry R&D teams who will play a central role in the company’s future development”, said Gerhard Spitzlsperger, LFoundry CTO.