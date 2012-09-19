WiLan and Sensio Technologies partner

WiLan Inc. has entered into a multi-year exclusive license agreement with Sensio Technologies Inc.

It grants WiLan all rights to license certain Sensio patents relating to 3D technologies for digital displays and associated with SensioS2D Switch technology. The agreement also grants WiLan exclusive rights on certain other Sensio patents within a specific field of use.



"Our exclusive license agreement with Sensioaligns very well with our existing digital TV and display licensing activities and can open up new opportunities in the realm of 3D technologies," said Jim Skippen, President & CEO. "Sensio's leadership in developing 3D technologies has resulted in some breakthrough patented innovations which, when combined with WiLan's licensing expertise, should provide a promising addition to our current digital TV and display licensing efforts."



"We are excited to establish a patent licensing partnership with WiLan, a true leader in patent licensing and a company with demonstrated success in developing licensing programs in the digital display industry," said Nicholas Routhier, President & CEO, Sensio. "After having considered various third party patent licensing options, we have selected WiLan because of their strong team of professionals, proven track record and solid financial position. In our view, today's agreement will help us maximize the monetization of our patents while letting us focus on our primary business activity, which is the development and marketing of value-added technologies for our customers."



Subject to certain terms of the agreement, net revenues generated from licensing of the patents will be shared between Sensio and WiLan. Sensio will also receive an initial payment. All other terms of the agreement are confidential.