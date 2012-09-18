Fairchild signs reseller agreement with RS Components

Fairchild Semiconductor has expanded its distribution agreement with RS Components.

"RS Components has proven to be a highly professional distributor with an unsurpassed reputation for service excellence," said Mark Norman, senior vice president, worldwide regional sales, marketing and distribution. "Their commitment to support Fairchild will bring multiple benefits to the supply chain, providing our customers with more solution offerings which are readily available to ship to any location."



Fred Knowles, global head of product inventory at RS Components, commented, "This agreement is a strong endorsement of the successful partnership that has developed between our two companies. New product introductions are a primary focus for RS Components as we endeavor to ease the sourcing and purchasing experience for customers around the world, and this deal enables us to offer a breadth of products from a leading semiconductor manufacturer."